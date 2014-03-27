San Diego pet loss and hospice care

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Much like the death of a human family member, the loss of a pet can be a truly devastating experience, as pets have grown to become an integral part of the family unit.

This leads us to the next evolution in pet care, Into The Sunset Pet Transition Center. Into the Sunset is the first specialized pet hospice in the country, closely mirroring human hospice by offering services dedicated to making a pet comfortable as they enter the final stages of life, as well as counseling to assist pet parents with coping with the imminent loss of a pet.

Into the Sunset was founded by Certified Pet Loss Provider and San Diego resident, Vivianne Villanueva, and her Board Certified Veterinary Surgeon husband, Dr. Sarit Dhupa. Together, they saw a need for this type of unique animal facility after the trauma of losing their own dog, Lily.

Determined to make a difference in how pet loss is handled and cater to the "new normal," the husband and wife duo opened Into the Sunset March 10, 2014 in Sorrento Valley to help others deal with loss of their pet – before, during and after.

