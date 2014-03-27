Hazmat situation at UC San Diego, 3 hospitalized

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Jacobs School of Engineering building at UC San Diego was evacuated Thursday morning after a contractor cut into a duct containing a gas line.



The contractor was updating the ventilation system when the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m.

The man was transported to Scripps La Jolla for treatment. Two other workers were also taken to the hospital to be monitored after reporting they felt light-headed.

Although sensors were not triggered, the building, which consists of labs and classrooms, was immediately evacuated. There was limited occupancy at this time because UC San Diego is on spring break.

Fire crews say the leak has been contained and crews have restarted the clean air ventilation system in the building.

As of early Thursday afternoon, a hazmat crew was planning to enter the building to take readings, but they did not expect to find anything harmful.

