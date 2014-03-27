Aztecs vs. Wildcats in Anaheim Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego State fans headed to Anaheim Thursday for the Aztecs' Sweet 16 matchup against Arizona.

It's the fourth-seeded Aztecs' second appearance in the West Regional semifinals, and they're looking for revenge against the number one seed after Arizona defeated the team in the regular season.

"They beat us last time but we'll beat them this time her hit really counts," SDSU student Ricky Cien said.

This time the team's lineup will be different.

"The second time around I'm going to bring a lot of energy out and pump my teammate and crowd up," player Dwayne Polee II said.

"I think (Polee) is going to play a different role. He's got more confidence and that will translate into his teammates," SDSU alum, John McGrory said.

"Not many people think other than ourselves think we'll win. There's pressure when we come to this level," Aztecs head coach Steve Fisher said.

San Diego State is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth year in a row, so there's enough gear to go around.

"I'm already wearing red... I have a red and grey shirts so I'm wearing black tonight," student Tessa Koval said.

Even though they're technically underdogs, Aztec fans are playing like top dogs.

"I believe that we will win. Aztecs baby!" a fan said.

The game is at the Honda Center in Anaheim at 7:17 Thursday night on TBS.