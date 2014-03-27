Aztecs vs. Wildcats in Anaheim Thursday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Aztecs vs. Wildcats in Anaheim Thursday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego State fans headed to Anaheim Thursday for the Aztecs' Sweet 16 matchup against Arizona.

It's the fourth-seeded Aztecs' second appearance in the West Regional semifinals, and they're looking for revenge against the number one seed after Arizona defeated the team in the regular season.

"They beat us last time but we'll beat them this time her hit really counts," SDSU student Ricky Cien said.

This time the team's lineup will be different.

"The second time around I'm going to bring a lot of energy out and pump my teammate and crowd up," player Dwayne Polee II said.

"I think (Polee) is going to play a different role. He's got more confidence and that will translate into his teammates," SDSU alum, John McGrory said.

"Not many people think other than ourselves think we'll win. There's pressure when we come to this level," Aztecs head coach Steve Fisher said.

San Diego State is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth year in a row, so there's enough gear to go around.

"I'm already wearing red... I have a red and grey shirts so I'm wearing black tonight," student Tessa Koval said.

Even though they're technically underdogs, Aztec fans are playing like top dogs.

"I believe that we will win. Aztecs baby!" a fan said.

The game is at the Honda Center in Anaheim at 7:17 Thursday night on TBS.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Michigan State takes halftime lead with wild 3

    NCAA Latest: Michigan State takes halftime lead with wild 3

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:06:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.