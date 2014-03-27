Group discusses permanent PSA 182 memorial

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A plan to build a permanent memorial in North Park for the victims of the PSA plane crash has the support of community members.

On September 25, 1978, Flight 182 collided with a small plane on a clear, sunny day, killing 144 people. Each year, flowers are left at the site, and victims' names are scrawled in chalk on sidewalks, but no permanent memorial exists.

Myra, Pelowski, who lost her 18-year-old brother in the crash, says that should change.

"This is important to remember those lives lost. There was 144 lives lost and also to remember the first responders that were here that day in that tragedy. And so we need a place for peace and reflection and we want to offer that to San Diego," Pelowski said.

If approved, the memorial would be constructed on a roadway island along Dwight Street where Felton and Boundary streets meet.