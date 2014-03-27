San Diego Tourism Authority celebrating 60 years

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – San Diego is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, and on Thursday the San Diego Tourism Authority is celebrating 60 years, with a new determination to welcome more visitors.

City Council President Todd Gloria says last year, 33 million visitors generated $200 million in hotel tax revenue for the city.

Tourism pumps $8 billion into the local economy every year. Now a nationwide media blitz is aimed at enticing people to visit America's Finest City.

"Tourism is so critically important to this city," Gloria said. "We are so clearly saying to the world San Diego is back, we're back in business, and we want you to come pay us a visit."

The tourism authority is targeting visitors from China, Japan, Europe, Mexico and Canada and cities across the U.S.

Tourism employs about 165,000 people here in San Diego.