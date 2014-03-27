Police: 4th death from South By Southwest crash

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A fourth person has died of injuries suffered earlier this month when a suspected drunken driver drove into a crowd at the South By Southwest festival, police said Thursday.

DeAndre "Dre" Tatum, 18, died from the injuries he sustained after being run over when a driver who was fleeing police crashed through a barrier and into a street crowded with festival attendees on March 13. The Austin Police Department confirmed Tatum's death via Twitter and with a brief, subsequent statement, but spokeswoman Veneza Bremner said no further information would be provided.

Tatum, of Fort Worth, was in a crowd outside an Austin club at the time of the crash. He was the last of the victims who had remained in critical condition at University Medical Center Brackenridge.

Austin resident Jamie West, 27, and Dutchman Steven Craenmehr, 35, were killed at the scene. Sandy Le, 26, died of her injuries March 17.

More than 20 others were injured.

Family members had previously told several North Texas media outlets that Tatum graduated last year from Fort Worth's Trimble Technical High School and was at South By Southwest with his girlfriend, Curtisha Davis, a Trimble senior and cheerleader who sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police have identified the driver of the vehicle as 21-year-old Rashad Owens. He is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, and prosecutors are expected to seek additional charges against him from a grand jury. He's accused of driving drunk and fleeing from police, then intentionally steering into the festival crowd and accelerating.

An aspiring rapper from Killeen, 65 miles north of Austin, Owens is jailed on a $3 million bond.

The South By Southwest festival attracts more than 200,000 people to Austin for a technology conference, film festival and thousands of music performances.

