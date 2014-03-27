LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell to host ACM special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — LL Cool J is adding more hosting duties to his resume.

The rapper, actor and Grammy Awards host will co-host the Academy of Country Music's annual television special with "NCIS: Los Angeles" co-star Chris O'Donnell.

"ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute to the Troops" will be taped April 7 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas — the day after the ACM Awards are held — and will air May 20 on CBS, the home network of the "NCIS" franchise.

Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban have been added to a lineup that already includes George Strait, Merle Haggard, Carrie Underwood and Lady Antebellum.

The special carries a different theme each year. This time it will be focused on members of the military and their stories.

___

Online:

http://acmcountry.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.