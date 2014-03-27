'I'm Sorry Bandit' pleads guilty to robbing eight gas stations in 12-hour period

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who held up eight gas stations in San Diego and Lakeside over a 12-hour period -- and was dubbed the "I'm Sorry Bandit" because he apologized to his victims -- pleaded guilty Thursday to robbery charges.

Ryan Tyler Morris' crime spree began with a robbery at a Mobil gas station on Rancho Penasquitos Road off Interstate 15 at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 25, said Deputy District Attorney Roy Lai.

The 32-year-old defendant robbed USA Gasoline on Woodside Avenue near Winter Gardens Boulevard in Lakeside at 11:29 that night, and, just before midnight, held up a Shell station on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard at Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa.

Ten minutes later, police said the defendant robbed a Chevron station just a few blocks away on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Interstate 805.

The next robbery was reported at the Chevron station on Balboa Avenue near Convoy Street at 12:23 a.m. About 1:40 a.m., Morris robbed a Chevron station on Carmel Mountain Road near Penasquitos Drive in Rancho Penasquitos.

Just before 2 a.m., Morris held up an Arco station on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard off state Route 163 in Kearny Mesa. The final robbery took place about 7 a.m. on Feb. 26, Lai said.

The defendant was arrested and booked into jail Feb. 28.

Judge Robert F. O'Neill set sentencing for Aug. 26. Morris faces more than 41 years in prison, the prosecutor said.