CHP: Teen killed in crash wasn't using cell phone

A 16-year-old boy driving to school died in a head-on collision near Steele Canyon County Park Thursday.

Family, friends and classmates gathered at Steele Canyon High School for a candlelight vigil to honor a 16-year-old killed in a head-on crash last week.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The CHP has released new information involving a teen driver who was killed in a deadly crash near Steele Canyon High School.

CHP officers say 16-year-old Julian Fraire was not using his cell phone when he drifted in front of an oncoming truck last week.

Officers found that the last call and text on his phone were from the night before the crash.

Julian's funeral is scheduled Friday.