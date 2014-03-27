CHP: Teen killed in crash wasn't using cell phone - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CHP: Teen killed in crash wasn't using cell phone

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The CHP has released new information involving a teen driver who was killed in a deadly crash near Steele Canyon High School.

CHP officers say 16-year-old Julian Fraire was not using his cell phone when he drifted in front of an oncoming truck last week.

Officers found that the last call and text on his phone were from the night before the crash.

Julian's funeral is scheduled Friday.

