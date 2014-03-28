Derailment drill for North County Transit District Sprinter

SAN MARCOS (CBS 8) - San Marcos firefighters, North County Transit District workers and first responders swarmed what looked to be a derailed Sprinter train in a drill.

Thursday night, NCTD organized an evacuation drill for the Sprinter on the East Loop Bridge over Highway 78.

"Thinking, getting in the mindset, what we would do in an emergency," said NCTD Interim Chief of Safety Laynie Weaver.

The drill included 15 passengers stranded 60 feet above the ground. There were six simulated injuries including two people who didn't survive.

The trauma was there and the emotions were played out by the passengers helping in the drill.

"It's all about practice and gives us a chance to think through these incidents and be prepared," said Weaver.

The Sprinter travels 15 miles reach way from Escondido to Oceanside multiple times a day. The drill occurred after hours.

NCTD says each year the train carries 2.4 million passengers.

Weaver says this drill is about protecting lives.

"Life safety is the absolute top priority. We carry passengers to ride our transit and we want them to know they are safe," said Weaver.

In March 2013, the Sprinter shutdown when state inspectors found potential danger in its faulty brakes. Repairs were made and service was back in June.