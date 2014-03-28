Alleged Fresno kidnapper will represent himself

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Central California man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl has been granted the right to represent himself at trial.

The Fresno Bee reports Judge Alvin Harrell III said Thursday that he was reluctant to grant Gregory Myers Gonzalez's motion to defend himself because Gonzalez faces life in prison without parole if convicted of the charges.

Harrell also said Gonzalez would be going against a veteran prosecutor, Michelle Eskew.

But Gonzalez was insistent, telling the judge that his public defender won't listen to him. The defender, James Lambe, a veteran of nearly 100 criminal trials, denied the allegation.

A status hearing is set for May 1.

Gonzalez is accused in the kidnapping of a girl from a Fresno neighborhood in 2010.

