One hospitalized after overnight house fire

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - A candle sparked a fire that sent one person to the hospital early Friday morning.

The fire broke out in a guest home in the 100 block Avocado Crest in Escondido and quickly spread to the main home.

Around 2 a.m., five adults and one child woke up to the fire. They rushed out of the guest house and adjoining home. Family members called 911 and a man was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators say a lit candle burst into flames in the guest home and quickly spread. Six people are now being helped by the Red Cross to find temporary housing.

The person taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation and expected to be fine.