Driver loses control, SUV lands on top of car

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A close call on Interstate 8 when a driver loses control of her SUV and crash-lands on top of another car.

Police say the driver of the SUV had a seizure at the wheel and blacked out. She accidentally hit the gas and went flying off a surface street and onto the freeway.

No one was seriously hurt.

"The only injury we have right now is a complaint of pain. No indication anyone was under the influence of alcohol or drugs," San Diego police Sgt. Art Doherty said.

Police say no charges are being filed.