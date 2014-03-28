Oil tanker overturns in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An oil tanker overturned near Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa Friday, but the truck apparently did not spill its load.

The minor-injury crash in the vicinity of Alta Road and Paseo de la Fuente was reported at 7:25 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck was carrying asphalt oil, a San Diego fire-rescue dispatcher said, adding no one was seriously hurt.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.