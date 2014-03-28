No elephant rides at San Diego County fair

SAN DIEGO (AP) — For the first time in decades there won't be elephant rides at the San Diego Fair.

U-T San Diego says the company that's handled the rides announced Thursday that it won't participate in this summer's fair, which will run from June 7 through July 6.

The owners of Have Trunk Will Travel, Kari and Gary Johnson, say it was primarily a business decision and not based on criticism about how they treat animals.

Animal rights activists have repeatedly urged the fair to sever ties with the Perris-based company.

Fair officials had already planned to revisit the issue of elephant rides after this year's fair wraps up.

Have Trunk Will Travel's elephants are hired out for rides, TV commercials and feature films.

___

Information from: U-T San Diego, http://www.utsandiego.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.