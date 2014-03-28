Police seek help in identifying stolen property

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A Chula Vista man upset over his mail being stolen hid in some bushes and nabbed four teenage boys he claims were trying to steal a package, police said Friday.

Chad Bear learned on Wednesday that someone had stolen some items delivered to his home in the 1400 block of Trailwood Avenue and discarded the packing material in a neighbor's yard, according to Chula Vista police.

On Thursday, Bear -- armed with a baseball bat, a pet Rottweiler and a cell phone -- hid in some bushes across the street to see if the thief or thieves would return, police said.

After about two hours, Bear saw the boys walk by his home and, a few moments later, one of them allegedly grabbed a package. Police said Bear responded by jumping from his hiding spot and detaining the boys for police.

Police found the boys with other items -- Airsoft handguns, silver Canadian coins, Kenneth Cole shoes, cell phones, Canon camera accessories -- believed to have been stolen by the same method.

Also recovered was a fire-proof suit Bear ordered to be use while working on motorcycles, police said.

The boys were turned over to their parents pending possible charges.

Area residents who believe packages were stolen from their homes were urged to report it to Chula Vista police by calling Detective Joe Page at (619) 409-3875.