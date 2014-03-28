1 Resort. 54 Holes of Golf Paradise. The Perfect Recipe for Golf Vacations.

If you're looking for outstanding Southern California golf, you've come to the right spot. Sycuan Golf Resort boasts the best San Diego golf vacations as rated by readers of San Diego Union Tribune's website, SignOnSanDiego.com, as well as receiving top ranking by the San Diego Business Journal.

Moments away from San Diego's premier attractions, Sycuan Golf Resort lets you step away from the hustle and bustle of the city only to lead you to the "emerald of the valley". Our courses vary in design and includes layouts to satisfy the taste of any golfer.

Dramatic changes in elevation and the daily variations of the wind make club selection and playability enjoyably challenging. Afterwards, enjoy a refreshing beverage at our Echo's Lounge or enjoy a delectable meal at Sycuan Café Grill. Our resort has everything you need to make golf vacations true getaways.