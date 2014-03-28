Sting operation aimed at curbing prostitution

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Police disguised themselves as prostitutes overnight in an undercover sting operation, hitting hot spots like El Cajon Boulevard.

Acting Captain Chuck Kaye, with the San Diego Police Investigations Department, said: "It's very disturbing the age that some of these ladies are brought into this type of activity. I can remember working patrol and encountering a 14-year-old girl involved as a prostitute."

El Cajon Boulevard is one of many well-known hubs for prostitution along with Main Street and the Midway area. That's where detectives arrested 10 "Johns" Thursday night in a highly secretive operation. "Johns" are known as people who pay for prostitutes and sex.

Undercover officers dressed like prostitutes to solicit customers Thursday night. They targeted one location from the 3100 to the 7200 block of El Cajon Boulevard, which is an area is just blocks away from several schools.

Detectives say they've seen a diminished presence of street prostitution over the years due to their undercover stings by the Vice Unit and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Those 10 "Johns" were booked into the county jail overnight.

Detectives also target pimps, prostitutes and online criminal activity in several undercover stings every couple of months.