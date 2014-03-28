Private Golf Club in San Diego

Our renowned private golf club in the San Diego area, features a championship-caliber course. Designed by William Watson and built in 1921 before bulldozers were used, the course maintains a rolling terrain that makes every shot different from the one before. The Course was later remodeled by Billy Bell, who added additional length to course and added several tees and bunkers.

Our San Diego Golf Course

The course, located in Chula Vista, is demanding and rewarding, and is a joy to play. It is celebrated for its perfect fairway lies, deep bunkers and demanding greens. With six sets of tees, players of any caliber can revel in the Watson/Bell classic design.

"Based on 365 days a year, San Diego Country Club is the best manicured course on the planet."

-Dennis Paulson (PGA radio announcer and Golf Channel Contributor)

Pros look forward to our San Diego golf course with it's Augusta-like greens. Enthusiasts welcome the challenge of playing all types of golf shots here. And everyone -- men, women, couples and juniors – has easy accessibility to friendly competition in our array of planned golfing events.

Golf Course History

The greens and fairways have been judged by experts as the finest in Southern California. We have hosted the 1952 and '53 PGA Tour's San Diego Open; the 1964 USGA Women's Open Championship, which was won by San Diego Country Club honorary member Mickey Wright; the 1993 US Women's Amateur Championship, the 2002 and 2007 Pacific Coast Amateur Championships, the annual Intercollegiate tournament, U S Open and U S Senior Open qualifying and the 2013 Southern California Golf Association Amateur Championship, all of which testify to the superb design and conditioning found at San Diego Country Club.

Learn more about our San Diego golf club memberships today, and find out why so many choose the unique community our club offers.