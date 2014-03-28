SD Water Authority warns public about scam artists

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Water Authority officials warned locals Friday about people claiming to be employees and asking to come inside to test the water for contamination.

The agency said it received 15 reports of scam artists attempting to mislead homeowners recently by telling them their water is polluted and offering to test it.

Water authority officials said there were no contamination problems within its service area, and the CWA and its 24 member agencies are not responsible for fixes in homes.

If a CWA employee was needed inside a home, the water district would set up an appointment.

Residents were advised to refuse entry to anyone without an appointment who claims to be a water company employee and to notify the CWA about the visit.

Legitimate water agency employees would have proper identification, be willing to show it and provide a supervisor's phone number for verification, according to the CWA.

Additionally, real water company employees would be in a company vehicle with government license plates, according to the CWA.

CWA officials urged people to report anyone says they are with a utility agency and refuses to wait while their identification is checked out with their employer.