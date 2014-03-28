Passenger killed in La Jolla crash identified

LA JOLLA (CNS) - The passenger riding in a Mercedes-Benz who was killed after the driver lost control of the vehicle in La Jolla was identified Saturday as a 91-year-old local man.

Samuel Mayo Rinaker Jr. died at the scene of the accident at the intersection of La Jolla Scenic Drive and Soledad Mountain Road shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

The 57-year-old driver of the 1993 Mercedes-Benz sedan in which Rinaker was riding lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons while proceeding northbound on La Jolla Scenic Drive, according to San Diego police and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The sedan hit a curb at Soledad Mountain Road, collided with a 2014 Mercedes and then struck a light post, authorities said.

Paramedics took the two drivers to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.