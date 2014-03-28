Mountain View shooting suspect enters not guilty plea, more charges pending

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An ex-con who allegedly got into an altercation with a man in Mountain View and shot him pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.



Deputy District Attorney Danielle Hickman told Judge David Szumowski the Wednesday night shooting is still under investigation and more charges are possible against Joseph Arthur Robinson.

The 26-year-old defendant was arrested following the 9:15 p.m. shooting and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Bail was set at $75,000, with a review hearing set for April 2.

Hickman said Robinson -- who went to prison in 2011 on a conviction for evading -- was found in possession of a .38-caliber handgun with a speed loader following the shooting incident in the 3800 block of Franklin Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, SDPD Acting Lt. Manuel Del Toro said in a statement. Robinson, who suffered minor injuries, was located nearby and taken in for questioning.

Hickman said the victim -- said to be in his 30s – is expected to survive.