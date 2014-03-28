Vista-area construction workers face charges after sting operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sixteen Vista-area construction workers face possible criminal charges after getting caught up this week in an undercover sting operation targeting unlicensed contractors, authorities announced Friday.
The crackdown took place Tuesday through Thursday across California and resulted in a total of 121 arrests, according to the Contractors State License Board, which headed the annual enforcement effort.
Investigators nabbed suspects, whose names were not released, in nine counties by posing as homeowners seeking bids for such services as decking, fencing, painting, masonry, cabinetry, flooring, landscaping, concrete work, tree-removal and drywall installation, according to CSLB public affairs.
A number of those targeted during the operation had been subjects of consumer complaints. Most face possible misdemeanor charges carrying punishments of up to six months in jail and fines as high as $5,000.
A majority of those caught in the operation, dubbed "California Blitz," were identified through illegal ads posted online on Craigslist, CSLB officials said.
