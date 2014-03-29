Padres encouraging fans to arrive early for season opener

The San Diego Padres will open the gates of Petco Park to host the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early to Petco Park, utilize public transportation or pre-purchase parking passes online for today's sold-out opening night game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MTS has scheduled extra service for the Green Line, beginning at 2 p.m. from Santee, with trains departing every 15 minutes. Trains will depart from Qualcomm Stadium every 7 1/2 minutes beginning at 2:30 p.m.

MTS is encouraging riders to be on board a trolley at least 90 minutes before game time to be assured of getting to Petco Park in time to see all the action.

Following the game, the last Green Line trolley to Santee is due to depart the Gaslamp Quarter Station at 10:06 p.m., and the last trolley to San Diego State is scheduled to leave at 11:36 p.m.

Southbound Coaster trains will leave the Oceanside Transit Center at 1:50 p.m. and 3 p.m., with the northbound train departing from the Santa Fe Depot 60 minutes after the final out.

Additional information and updates are available on the Petco Park transportation page on the Padres website, padres.com/transportation.

Park at the Park gates will open at 1 p.m., with all other gates opening at 3 p.m. Fans should be in their seats by 4:30 p.m. to see the entire pregame ceremony, which will start at approximately 4:35 p.m. and salute the U.S. military.

The national anthem will be performed by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. A giant flag in the shape of the U.S. will be unfurled, held by members of the Jr. ROTC program from San Diego schools.

As players from both teams take the field for the national anthem, they will join more than 100 active duty service members, representing all branches, lining the baselines.

The ceremony will also include an aerial demonstration by the U.S. Navy parachute team, the Leap Frogs.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by the daughter of longtime Padres announcer Jerry Coleman, who died in January at the age of 89. She will be escorted by her mother Maggie. The pregame ceremony will also include a tribute to Coleman.

The game will include elements of the Padres Salute to the Military Sundays, including the Military Starting Nine, when nine service members will take the field to greet Padres starters at each position, and Padre players wearing their camouflage uniforms. This will be the first time the Padres have worn their camouflage uniforms in a season opener.