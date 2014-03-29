Suspected drunken driver hurt in OB crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 32-year-old woman who may have been driving drunk was seriously injured Saturday in a chain reaction crash in the Ocean Beach section of San Diego, a police sergeant said.

The collision took place about 12:53 a.m. at the intersection of Nimitz and Sunset Cliffs boulevards, San Diego police Sgt. L. Taylor said.

According to Taylor the unidentified female driver was heading eastbound on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. Four vehicles were stopped at the intersection with Nimitz Boulevard. The woman, Taylor continued, plowed into the rear of the last car in line causing a chain reaction crash.

The woman suffered a broken femur and was transported to a local trauma center. One of the other drivers complained of pain to the responding paramedics, he said.

Alcohol was suspected of playing a role in the crash, Taylor said. The collision was being investigated by the department's Traffic Division, he said.

There no word yet on whether the woman was cited or arrested.