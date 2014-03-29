DUI suspect arrested after fatal hit-and-run

DEL MAR (CNS) - A suspected drunken driver has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in the death of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Del Mar, authorities said Saturday.

Rachel Anne Morrison and a friend were walking eastbound in a crosswalk at the intersection of Camino Del Mar and Coast Boulevard about 10:15 p.m. Friday when Christopher Stockmeyer, 41, allegedly ran a stop sign and struck her at a high rate of speed, according to sheriff's officials and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The other pedestrian was able to get out of the way, sheriff's Sgt. Anthony O'Boyle said.

Morrison, of Encinitas, was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla where she was declared dead shortly after arrival, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver fled the scene, authorities said. Sheriff's deputies and San Diego police used evidence left behind after the crash to locate the vehicle and Stockmeyer, its registered owner, at an apartment complex in La Jolla.

Stockmeyer was subsequently arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony drunken driving, felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter, according to sheriff's officials and jail records.