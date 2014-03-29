Man robbed outside Rolando grocery store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief snatched a money bag Saturday from a restaurant manager who was headed to a bank inside a Rolando grocery store to make a deposit.

The CiCi's Pizza manager told investigators he felt a hand on his back and the money bag being slipped out from under his arm as he was walking toward the entrance of the Vons store at 6155 El Cajon Blvd. shortly before 10 a.m., San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.

A branch of US Bank is inside the store.

The manager saw the thief get into a black 2001 Ford Focus with tinted windows, Cali said. The vehicle was last seen headed south on Euclid Avenue.

Police described the suspect as black, in his late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 and about 180 pounds with a muscular build. He had short black hair and was wearing a black hat, black gloves, a black shirt and black pants.