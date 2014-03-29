A-Rod shows up at Stanford, wears team T-shirt

In a Aug. 20, 2013 file photo, New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez singles during the sixth inning of the baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in New York.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Suspended slugger Alex Rodriguez is supporting Stanford baseball — for one game, at least.

In the Bay Area for a visit, the New York Yankees star took a campus tour Friday, then spontaneously stopped by for Game 1 of Stanford's doubleheader sweep against Oregon at Sunken Diamond and stayed for about half the game.

The three-time AL MVP chatted with Cardinal coach Mark Marquess and deputy athletic director Ray Purpur. A-Rod posed for photos, many of which quickly hit Twitter and became popular talk around the university.

Rodriguez is suspended for the entire 2014 season for violating baseball's drug agreement and labor contract. Last month, he withdrew two lawsuits against Major League Baseball in his effort to overturn the season-long ban.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.