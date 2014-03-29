Police: Man, 86, kills grandson's girlfriend, self

A detective passes under crime scene tape as New York City Police investigate the scene of a double shooting in the Rosebank section of the Staten Island borough of New York, Friday, March 28, 2014.

New York City Police gather at the scene as they investigate a triple shooting in the Rosebank section of the Staten Island borough of New York, Friday, March 28, 2014.

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an 86-year-old man shot his grandson in the head and then killed the grandson's girlfriend before fatally shooting himself in New York City.

Authorities say Heriberto Pagan, of Brooklyn, shot his 47-year-old grandson outside of a Staten Island house Friday evening before shooting 28-year-old Claritle Christina Huerta in the head inside the house. Huerta died at a hospital.

Police say Pagan fled in his car and shot himself in the head several blocks away. He was found outside his car.

The grandson is in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital. He was not identified.

The couple's 4-month-old son was found unharmed inside the house.

The child is in the custody of the Administration for Children's Services.

Police say a motive for the shootings isn't yet clear.

