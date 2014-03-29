Wind advisory in effect until 5PM Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Winds with gale-force gusts in San Diego County's mountains and deserts are expected to weaken this evening as a trough of low pressure moves inland through Southern California, meteorologists said.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for local mountain and desert areas is in effect until 5 p.m.

Southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph, are expected to continue through later afternoon near mountain ridge tops, along desert mountain slopes and into neighboring desert areas, but should weaken this afternoon, according to the NWS.

Forecasters said the strong winds could make driving difficult, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles. Drivers were advised to use extra caution and to watch for broken tree limbs and other debris.

Blowing sand and dust could reduce visibility in the desert, officials with the NWS said.

Another bout of low pressure moving toward the region is expected to bring unsettled weather, rain and more gusty wind starting late Monday, forecasters said.