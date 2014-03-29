Brush fire burns 8 acres in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - City and state firefighters worked to contain a fire that scorched about 8 acres of brush Saturday near Brown Field Municipal Airport in Otay Mesa.

Crews were first dispatched to the vicinity of La Media Road and state Route 125 about 2:10 p.m. and additional personnel were summoned about an hour later, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Cal Fire and Chula Vista Fire Department crews were assisting, state fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, a San Diego fire dispatcher said.

The cause was undetermined, the dispatcher said.