Protesters call for change at the border

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Protestors show their support for a man who says he was beaten into a coma by Border Patrol agents.

The protestors are fighting for change saying no one deserves to be beaten the way Jose Gutierrez claims he was three years ago.

The group gathered at the border Saturday to express their frustration with Border Patrol agents.

"These men, these women, these agents are responsible for the killing," Shena Gutierrez shouted.

This isn't the first time Shena Gutierrez has stood alongside other protesters criticizing the Border Patrol.

Saturday, however was a bit different. That's because she was joined by the person she's fighting for -- her husband, Jose.

"You know, it was just horrible. I just wish things were a different way," he said.

It's been nearly three years ago to the day when Jose says he was beat into a coma by several Border Patrol agents at the San Luis Port of Entry after he tried crossing back into the United States.

"And as you see, I have scars permanent scars from the beating and there were actually five parts of my skull removed and swelling of the brain," Jose said.

Video footage shows Jose and Shena in the hospital during his recovery, something he claims to still struggle with.

"I don't feel the same. I'm more emotional. I'm low in temper. I get pretty upset. I don't have the same patience I had before and I can't smell anything," he said.

Jose doesn't remember details regarding the March 30th incident. He does admit to illegally crossing the border, but says, it was to see his family.

Border Patrol meanwhile has maintained, he was combative.

"If they say he became this, he became that...where's the proof? Where's the videos?"

Shena has spoken to members of congress regarding her concerns hoping it will make way for change.

She wants Border Patrol to be more transparent, including having agents wear cameras. Until that, she and others have vowed to continue this fight.