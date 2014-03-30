7 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seven people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on a freeway transition road in Mission Valley.

Three SUVs crashed on the connector from westbound Interstate 8 to Interstate 805 about 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

All the patients taken to hospitals to be checked out were said to have minor injuries, fire officials said.

One lane on the transition road was temporarily closed after the crash, authorities said.