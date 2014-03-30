Small chemical spill contained at SDSU pool - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A spill of a pool chemical at San Diego State University Sunday prompted a visit from a Hazmat team.

Fumes from the chemicals set off an alarm in a building on East Campus Drive about 11:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Hazmat personnel contained the small spill, fire officials said, adding that no one was injured.

 

 

