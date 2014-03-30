Lung Association hosts "Fight for Air Climb"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of people took the hard way up to the top of San Diego's tallest building Sunday all for a good cause.

It was annual the "Fight for Air Climb" to raise money for the American Lung Association. The vertical hikers raced to the top of One America Plaza downtown -- all 32 flights and 657 steps of it.

"They will experience how it feels to fight for air. So those who have lung disease and fight for air everyday of their lives, they will have that feeling when they get to the top of what it feels like to actually not fully breathe," Teresa Contreras, with the American Lung Association, said.

Organizers say it takes most people about 10 to 15 minutes to climb to the top but elite runners can make it in about three minutes.