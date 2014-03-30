CicloSDias: Car-free introduction to Pacific Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CicloSDias: Car-free introduction to Pacific Beach

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Families were encouraged to ditch their cars Sunday and spend the day riding, walking and strolling through Pacific Beach.

The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition turned a few miles of north PB into open streets -- free of cars and encouraged people to explore one of San Diego's nicest communities.

The event was great for local businesses -- it gave owners a chance to open their doors and meet new people.

"On a typical weekend day, this street is jammed with cars and most are just driving by the stores, but on a day like today... you can just walk, you can ride your bike and you can really discover all of the shops right here along Garnet... so it's a great day for the merchants here," said City council member Lorie Zapf. 

Hundreds of businesses took part and thousands of people attended.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.