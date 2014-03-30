Skydiver killed in fall related to Jimmie Johnson

JAMUL (CBS 8) - New details are surfacing about the skydiver who died in an accident near Jamul. Twenty-seven-year-old Jordan Janway was killed Sunday when he collided with another skydiver and his chute failed to open.

Monday, Janway is being remembered as a veteran jumper with family ties to a local legend.

Janway of San Diego was found dead near Otay Lakes outside of Jamul late Sunday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Janway had been reported missing at 4:10 p.m. Sunday while skydiving out of a facility on Otay Lakes Road, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Christine Robbins said.

The sheriff's department helicopter crew quickly found Janway, but it was clear there was nothing they could do. The 27-year-old skydiver died after hitting the ground following a midair collision that appeared to knock Janway out.

"They ended up one jumper colliding with the leg or knee of another jumper - which we believe we don't know - may have incapacitated him... Which is why he was unable to pull his chute," said Buzz Fink, the owner of Skydive San Diego.

Nobody saw what happened next. But once everyone from the jump was down on the ground at Skydive San Diego in Jamul - they realized Janway was missing - and the search was on.

"When we weren't able to find anything - we called sheriffs department - and asked for search and rescue in case he's injured," Fink said.

The sheriffs helicopter found Janway on a mountain near the business.

"Just a good guy... He's loved by everybody... It's extremely hard for the staff here - he was a staff member - that worked for us," he said.

Fink says Janway was a contract employee - with more than a thousand jumps and was FAA certified as a senior parachute rigger.

Because of his overwhelming experience, he was not required by Skydive San Diego to wear an automatic activation device, which tracks your speed and distance to the ground.

"It senses you're in trouble and will deploy your chute for you," Fink said. "The way it deploys it - is it sends an electrical charge to a pyrotechnic cutter - that will cut the loop - allowing your reserve parachute to deploy."

Fink says Janway owned an AAD but sent it in last week for maintenance. The skydiver Janway collided with in the air landed safely and was not injured.

Janway, a San Diego resident, was the brother-in-law of NASCAR champion and El Cajon native Jimmie Johnson, according to the latter's website.