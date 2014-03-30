Local team involved in search & rescue efforts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local team involved in search & rescue efforts

Posted: Updated:

  • RelatedMore>>

  • Mudslide death toll rises, search dogs take break

    Mudslide death toll rises, search dogs take break

    Sunday, March 30 2014 9:49 PM EDT2014-03-31 01:49:29 GMT
    Many of the dogs that have been essential in the search for victims of the deadly mudslide that buried the mountainside community of Oso will take a two-day break after long hours in the cold 
     
    Many of the dogs that have been essential in the search for victims of the deadly mudslide that buried the mountainside community of Oso will take a two-day break after long hours in the cold and rain, rescue crews said Sunday.
     

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Four members of San Diego's urban search and rescue team are in Oso, Washington helping with the recovery efforts.

Sunday, CBS News 8 spoke to John Wood about just how massive this disaster is.

"Actually in person, ya know pictures, TV, video... It doesn't do it justice. Actually sitting there, having been on the landslide and walking, it's enormous, just the devastation and what happened is almost unbelievable," he said. 

The team is working around the clock taking charge of coordinating search and rescue efforts, logistics, and planning.

Wood says they'll likely be there at least another week or two.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.