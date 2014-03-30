Block party kicks off Padres home opener

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Padres fever is in full swing for tonight's sold out home opener against the Dodgers -- and to celebrate the first game of the season a huge block party has been going on all day in the East Village.

"You know what, I've been waiting for this all season long, opening day is one of the best days in San Diego," fan Michael McGregor said.

It's a new beginning, a time to put on that old jersey and enjoy America's favorite past time. Even before the first pitch, the streets around Petco Park were packed.

"I just love being down here and the energy... having a day away from the house," another fan said.

For some, opening day was about bonding.

"Great time with my son. It's the second year in a row we've done this... seeing what's going on here," Gregory Holst said.

For others, a chance to call out their crush.

"Chase I love you, you guys are gonna do so well this year... can't wait to see what happens," Rita Murray said.

One thing that was noticeable was all those Dodgers fans. Many didn't hold back the trash talk.

"It's cool. I feel home here because Dodgers represent, half the stadium is gonna be in blue," Dodgers fan Eric Fiero said.

Still, when it comes to cities -- even they had to give San Diego the win.

"It's really nice, can't complain... it ain't downtown L.A., ain't skid row. Really nice. It's clean. It's cool," Fiero said.

Pre game there was food and fun, especially for kids. Making it easy on Padres fans like Tony Perez.

"We're having so much fun man. There's a lot of food. Lot of good things to do out here," he said.

And experiences like that mean a strong future fan base.

