Padres celebrate 10 years at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres celebrated the 10th anniversary of Petco Park at Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which also included a pregame "opening day" ceremony.

The Dodgers won 3-2 in Tuesday's game.



The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by David Wells, who threw the first pitch at Petco Park when it opened, and two of his teammates from the 2004 Padres -- Brian Giles, who had the first hit at the stadium, and Mark Loretta, who hit the team's first home run there.

Although it was their second regular-season game, the Padres dubbed their first day game of the season as opening day, with a ceremony beginning at approximately 3:10 p.m. that included the unfurling of the Holiday Bowl Big Flag, held by U.S. Navy chief petty officers in celebration of the 121st anniversary of the rank.

The national anthem was performed by 16-year-old Timyra-Joi Beatty, a San Diego native who competed on the fifth season of the NBC singing competition "The Voice."

The Padres drew a Petco Park-record crowd 45,567 for Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Dodgers. The previous record was 45,496 for their 2009 opener, also against the Dodgers.

