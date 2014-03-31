Padres celebrate 10 years at Petco Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres celebrate 10 years at Petco Park

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres celebrated the 10th anniversary of Petco Park at Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which also included a pregame "opening day" ceremony.

The Dodgers won 3-2 in Tuesday's game.

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by David Wells, who threw the first pitch at Petco Park when it opened, and two of his teammates from the 2004 Padres -- Brian Giles, who had the first hit at the stadium, and Mark Loretta, who hit the team's first home run there.

Although it was their second regular-season game, the Padres dubbed their first day game of the season as opening day, with a ceremony beginning at approximately 3:10 p.m. that included the unfurling of the Holiday Bowl Big Flag, held by U.S. Navy chief petty officers in celebration of the 121st anniversary of the rank.

The national anthem was performed by 16-year-old Timyra-Joi Beatty, a San Diego native who competed on the fifth season of the NBC singing competition "The Voice."

The Padres drew a Petco Park-record crowd 45,567 for Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Dodgers. The previous record was 45,496 for their 2009 opener, also against the Dodgers.

https://twitter.com/AliciaCBS8/status/450981041004503040

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Michigan State takes halftime lead with wild 3

    NCAA Latest: Michigan State takes halftime lead with wild 3

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:15:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.