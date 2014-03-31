Search for shooting suspect in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suffered non-life-threatening hand and arm wounds Sunday in a shooting in the Southcrest section of southeast San Diego, police said.

The victim, who is in his mid-30s, was shot as he walked in the 3700 block of Boston Avenue at 6:30 p.m., according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

An unknown male suspect got out of a car and fired two or three rounds at the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, Stafford said.

It was unclear whether the shooting was related to another incident two hours earlier in the O'Farrell area, where a man in his early 30s suffered non-life-threatening wounds to his back and an arm after a male armed with a handgun got out of a car and opened fire on him in the 400 block of 63rd Street.