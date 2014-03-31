Death investigation underway in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Death investigation underway in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - An investigation was under way Monday into the death of a 33-year-old Chula Vista man who was found lying on the ground next to an off-road vehicle turned on its side in an unincorporated area of El Cajon.

The man was found in the 9600 block of Snow View Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, which reported that he died at the scene.

