Covered California not extending midnight deadline

The Obama administration says a new technical problem briefly prevented last-minute users from signing up on the government's health insurance website. The new problem comes as traffic is surging on deadline day.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Monday is the last day to sign up for Covered California health insurance. The deadline is midnight or else you could face a penalty of nearly $100.

San Diego's 211 call center is flooded with questions about Covered California. A tidal wave of last-minute people trying to beat the deadline tonight.

"We want those that are uninsured not to wait until an emergency or those that have chronic conditions to receive help," said Gary Rotto, director of health policy at Council of Community Clinics.

Open enrollment began October 1, and Gary Rotto estimates San Diego County will have 200,000 new sign-ups for medical and Covered California in the past month alone.

About 5.3 million Californians are uninsured or purchase their own insurance.

But if you procrastinate too long, the IRS could call you with a request to cough up some cash and will miss out on coverage until a future open enrollment date next November.

The state has hired more call center workers. But average wait times still exceed 30 minutes.

If you begin the application process before midnight, you have until April 15 to finish. Once everything is complete, insurance kicks in May 1.

