Surgery gives long-term help for obese diabetics

In this Wednesday, March 26, 2014 photo, Heather Britton poses for a photo at her home in Bay Village, Ohio.

WASHINGTON (AP) — New research is boosting hopes that weight-loss surgery can put some patients' diabetes into remission for years and perhaps in some cases, for good.

Longer follow-up from a major study shows that stomach-reducing operations are better than medications for treating "diabesity," the deadly duo of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Millions of Americans have this and can't make enough insulin or use what they do make to process food.

After three years, blood-sugar levels were normal in 38 percent and 25 percent of two groups given surgery, but in only 5 percent of those treated with medications.

Doctors won't call it a cure because they can't guarantee diabetes will never return, but they hope for long-term remission.

The study was discussed Monday at a cardiology conference in Washington.

