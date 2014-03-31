4 killed, 5 hurt in Mojave Desert rollover crash

NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and five injured after their vehicle flipped on a Mojave Desert highway.

The San Bernardino Sun reports several people were ejected from the vehicle Sunday on Interstate 40 in Needles.

Of the survivors, three people suffered major injuries and the other two had moderate injuries.

The California Highway Patrol shut down several lanes of the highway to investigate the cause of the rollover crash.

