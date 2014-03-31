Holiday honors civil rights leader Cesar Chavez

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An annual breakfast was held Monday in San Diego to remember Cesar Chavez on the state holiday honoring the co-founder of the United Farm Workers union.

A film about the civil rights leader came out on Friday. "Cesar Chavez," directed by Diego Luna, traces the development of the UFW and the toll it took on the Chavez family.

"The movie is now reaching Americans across the entire country and really, in other parts of the world, about the work that he did, what he meant, his sacrifice, his value of education and dedication -- all those core beliefs that he had as a human being," Councilman David Alvarez told a local news station.

Edgar Vega of the San Diego Cesar Chavez Commemorative Committee, which put on the sold-out breakfast at the Wyndham San Diego Bayside, said the film will help educate a new audience that may not have heard of Chavez before.

Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, the son of farm workers who were active in the UFW union, delivered the keynote address.

Bonta, the first Filipino American to be elected to the Legislature, is a former San Francisco prosecutor and vice mayor of the East Bay city of Alameda.

