Holiday honors civil rights leader Cesar Chavez

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An annual breakfast was held Monday in San Diego to remember Cesar Chavez on the state holiday honoring the co-founder of the United Farm Workers union.
A film about the civil rights leader came out on Friday. "Cesar Chavez," directed by Diego Luna, traces the development of the UFW and the toll it took on the Chavez family.
"The movie is now reaching Americans across the entire country and really, in other parts of the world, about the work that he did, what he meant, his sacrifice, his value of education and dedication -- all those core beliefs that he had as a human being," Councilman David Alvarez told a local news station.
Edgar Vega of the San Diego Cesar Chavez Commemorative Committee, which put on the sold-out breakfast at the Wyndham San Diego Bayside, said the film will help educate a new audience that may not have heard of Chavez before.
Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, the son of farm workers who were active in the UFW union, delivered the keynote address.
Bonta, the first Filipino American to be elected to the Legislature, is a former San Francisco prosecutor and vice mayor of the East Bay city of Alameda.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Police Chief David Nisleit Friday strongly disavowed what he described as an unofficial, "never authorized" departmental program that rewarded officers for making narcotics arrests.
On Friday, San Diego Police announced their search for a suspect involved in a robbery off the San Diego State University campus.