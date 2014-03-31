9-year-old Adrian dreams of finding a forever home

Nine-year-old Adrian loves school and sports - math, science and soccer are his favorites. But what this well-rounded boy needs to continue to thrive is a forever family. And now, his five-year-old twin brothers may soon be looking for a home too.

Without any instruction, Adrian went up to the window at Boomers San Diego, politely asking for not one, but two golf clubs"

"Excuse me, can I get a big one, and a red one please."

One for him, and one for me.

We had just met, minutes earlier, and it brought me joy to see Adrian so instantly at ease, getting creative on the course. And his creativity and originality go hand in hand.

I've tried making these loom bracelets, and they can easily fall apart if you don't follow the pattern, which is why it's so impressive that Adrian makes up his own designs.

This third grader also has a lot of ambition, and what he deserves is a family to cheer him on when he succeeds. Just like Adrian was my ace in the hole, when my ball stopped a few inches short. Adrian is hoping he'll find a family that will always be there for him.

Because as silly as he is, Adrian can get pretty serious too. When he thinks about life in the foster system these past couple of years:

"Not good, it's been a struggle."

Adrian entered the foster system when he was seven, saying:

"I had to move to different places, and stuff. I don't like moving to different places. I just want to stay in one place, that's all."

"He's older, so he's able to understand what's going on, so it's a little bit confusing as well, as if it was a younger child, it's a little different, I think he's grasping a lot more than little children," said Protective Services Worker

Carmen Quiroga.

And speaking of younger children, Adrian does have five-year-old twin brothers Emilio and Angelo, who he would like to remain connected to and depending on the twins' situation down the line, social workers are open to finding one family that would consider the potential of taking in all three boys.

But for now, the focus is on finding a forever home for Adrian, who gets remarkably good grades, despite all of his moves.

Adrian is a naturally happy and sweet boy, but what would make him even happier is finding love and stability in a forever home. He tells me this is what he hopes to find:

"Like a family to that could take care of me, love me."

If you are interested in adopting, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park and also photographer Huy Nguyen with Reflected Light Photography for volunteering his time to take the Heart Gallery portraits featured in this story.