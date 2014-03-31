Family of murder victims plan fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Relatives of three young murder victims -- two brothers and a woman who'd been engaged to marry one of them -- announced plans Monday for an East County fundraiser to bolster a reward fund in hopes of tracking down whoever gunned them down last winter.

The families hope the April 13 benefit will help generate enough money and public awareness to solve the murders of Gianni and Salvatore Belvedere, 24 and 22, respectively, and the elder sibling's fiancée, Ilona Flint, also 22.

The younger brother and the woman were found mortally wounded by gunfire in a parked car at Westfield Mission Valley shopping center early on the morning of Dec. 24.

Three weeks later, the body of Gianni Belvedere was found in the trunk of a sedan outside a fast-food restaurant near March Air Force Base in Riverside. He also had been shot in the head, according to police, who had been searching for the former Utah resident since the earlier double shooting.

All three deaths were ruled homicides, SDPD Lt. Mike Hastings said.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the killings and have released only a limited description of a possible suspect seen at the site of the mall shooting -- a roughly 5-foot-11-inch man in tan pants, white tennis shoes and a black hooded sweat shirt with white bands across the upper parts of the sleeves.

In addition to cash contributions, the victims' loved ones are requesting donations of items -- tools, electronics, gift certificates, sporting goods, etc. -- to be auctioned during the eight-hour fund-raiser at Eastbound Bar & Grill in Lakeside.

Anyone interested in giving can get contact information online at a website titled "Justice for Sal, Gianni & Ilona," or show up at the event, family spokesman Paul Donato said.

The owners of the Maine Avenue tavern also plan to donate part of their proceeds for the day to the cause, Donato said.