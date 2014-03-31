SUV plows through San Marcos backyard

SAN MARCOS (CBS 8) - The search is on for the driver of a car that rolled into a San Marcos backyard late Sunday night.

The driver fled the scene after his car crashed into four mailboxes, a sign, a metal fence and trash cans. And, Paul Bunnell is still baffled at the amount of damage caused by a car crash near his San Marcos home.

"You just look at it and say 'my gosh,' how can you tear that out of the ground? But that's what happened," said Bunnell.

It was 11:30 p.m. Sunday when Bunnell and his neighbors heard a series of loud noises.

Brandon Worley was the first person to run outside.

"My dad was calling the cops, I came out. I saw the SUV. It was caved in and then I saw a guy try to get over the fence," explained Worley.

Worley asked the man if he was ok, to which he responded yes.

Then, Worley urged him to stay:

"I said you don't have to run away, but that didn't change his mind."

The man left behind the SUV he was in, as well as a trail of trash and destruction.

According to witnesses, the SUV was traveling north on Nordahl Road before the driver lost control and ended up on the opposite side of the road. People who live here say, it's happened before. Some attribute it to the curvy road or driving under the influence.

There is no word yet on why the suspect ran. Monday afternoon, California Highway Patrol officers were still searching for him.

As for residents, they've already begun making some of the repairs themselves and are thinking about possibly putting those mailboxes in a new place.

According to witnesses, it didn't appear the suspect was injured in the crash.