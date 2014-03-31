Commemorative flight of "Sea Knight" helicopters

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One last flight to the barn, then it's out to pasture.

Monday, Marine Sea Knight helicopters took off on a commemorative flight from Camp Pendleton.

Marine Helicopter Squadron 364 is beginning the transition to the Osprey, and the Sea knights are being phased out.

To mark the occasion, the pilots flew 12 of the helicopters in formation over San Diego.

The squadron has been flying the Sea Knights since 1967.